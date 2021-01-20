40,048 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 2,812,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

