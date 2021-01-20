36,734 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,734 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. 140166 lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

AAL stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

