$364.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $364.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Stride posted sales of $257.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Stride by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $4,013,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Stride by 196.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $11,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

