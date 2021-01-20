3,461 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,691,000.

MBB opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

