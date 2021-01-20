$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.61 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

