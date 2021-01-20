$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

