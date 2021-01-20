29,954 Shares in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LACQ stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

