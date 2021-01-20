2,884 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Acquired by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,876,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,306,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,380,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

