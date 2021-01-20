2,727 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Match Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 954.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $4,442,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Match Group stock opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.