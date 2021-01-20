$268.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to announce $268.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

