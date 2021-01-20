25,118 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

