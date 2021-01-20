$249.77 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post $249.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.60 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 930,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,097. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 525.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

