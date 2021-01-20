2,422 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.23. The company had a trading volume of 447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,743. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $216.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

