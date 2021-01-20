23,685 Shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 827,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,369. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

