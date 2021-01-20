23,475 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $154.75. 17,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $155.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

