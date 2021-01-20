$23.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $23.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.38 million to $30.60 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $58.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NAT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $427.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

