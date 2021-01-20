$204.48 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report sales of $204.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $693.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

