$2.71 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cummins posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

CMI stock opened at $238.36 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

