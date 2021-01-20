$188.70 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $188.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.73 million and the highest is $189.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 153,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,649. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

