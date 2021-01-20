1,814 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

