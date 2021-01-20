1,791 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,458. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

