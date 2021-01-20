15,000 Shares in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 150.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 393,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

