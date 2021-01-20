$15.70 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $15.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.51 million to $19.60 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $90.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $94.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.17 million, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. MKM Partners decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 596,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $296.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.91.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

