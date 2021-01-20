1,181 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56.

