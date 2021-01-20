10,000 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

