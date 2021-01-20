1,000 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 342,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.