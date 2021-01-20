$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

