$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.