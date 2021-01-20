-$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.84). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($4.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,516. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

