$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.21. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 26.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

