$1.29 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.19. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $161.98. 1,610,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

