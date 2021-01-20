$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

