$0.90 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.75. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:HLI opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

