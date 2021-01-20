$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.96. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

