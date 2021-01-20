$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.96. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.