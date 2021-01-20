$0.87 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,342.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 618,189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after buying an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,007,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -196.63 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

