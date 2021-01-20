-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($60.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

