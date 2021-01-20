-$0.64 EPS Expected for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.61). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

