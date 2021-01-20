-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.40). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,174. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.26.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

