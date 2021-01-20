-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.40). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.
Shares of IO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,174. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.26.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
