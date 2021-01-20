$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

FSKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $11,768,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 118.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 250,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

