$0.52 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. Trimble reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,011,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Trimble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.