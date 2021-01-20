-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,311 shares of company stock worth $8,746,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 126,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

