$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

LEVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

