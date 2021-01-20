$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

LAWS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 12,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

