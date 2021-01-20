-$0.45 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 756,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $980.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

