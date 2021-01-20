$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 460,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

