$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

