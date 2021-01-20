$0.31 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.