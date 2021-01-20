$0.31 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

