$0.22 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 302,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

