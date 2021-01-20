-$0.17 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,239. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.64.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.