$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 270,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $722.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

